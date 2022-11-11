Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Immunovant stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

