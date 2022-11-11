Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Impala Platinum stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 63,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.4471 dividend. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

