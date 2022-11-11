Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,486. Incannex Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

