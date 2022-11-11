Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.60

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $0.06. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 110,800 shares trading hands.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

