Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

