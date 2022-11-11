Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOTV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Insider Activity

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.