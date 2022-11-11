Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Buys $11,895.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 936,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,330,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $16,528.80.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 150.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

