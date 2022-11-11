Insider Buying: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Buys 182,312 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 4,109,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its stake in GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

