Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Purchases $11,031.76 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 292 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,031.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,069.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.
NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.
