Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Purchases $11,031.76 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 292 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,031.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,069.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,776,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

