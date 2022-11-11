Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli bought 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.
VOXX International Stock Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on VOXX. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
