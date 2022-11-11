Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $625,432.80 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $345.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com



Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

