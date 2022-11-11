Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,785,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,918,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $257,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CTKB opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.