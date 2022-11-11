Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Sells $177,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTKGet Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,038.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DermTech Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of DermTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 19.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 184,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

