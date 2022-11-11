Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 47,093 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 7,109,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

