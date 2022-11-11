Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) VP Sells 9,749 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

