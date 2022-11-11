Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 1,151,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,833. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
