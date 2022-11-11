Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 1,151,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,833. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JFrog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

