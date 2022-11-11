Insider Selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Sells 16,410 Shares of Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,230,000 after purchasing an additional 208,468 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,279,000. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.