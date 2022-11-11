Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells $65,872.92 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

