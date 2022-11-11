Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells 1,419 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,168.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 695.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 159,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 116.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 138,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.