Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells 1,419 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,168.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mitek Systems Trading Up 9.2 %
NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
