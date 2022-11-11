Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.18 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Get Rating

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

