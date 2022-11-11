Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69.
- On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.
NBIX opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.18 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
