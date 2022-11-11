Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Insider Sells $74,088.30 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.29 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Further Reading
