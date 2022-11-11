Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Insider Sells $74,088.30 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.29 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 37.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.