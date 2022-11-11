Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $110,625.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMUS stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

