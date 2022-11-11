Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells 4,608 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

UVSP traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 152,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,880. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

