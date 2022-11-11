Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 27,055 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $38.39. 1,124,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

