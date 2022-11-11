Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 418,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
