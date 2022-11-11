Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.78. 32,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

