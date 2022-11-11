Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,868. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

