Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,760,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $34.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,483.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,855. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,206.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,231.85. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

