Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

ANET traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $128.68. 86,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,085. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.