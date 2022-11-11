Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

