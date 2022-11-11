Instem (LON:INS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $682.56

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.56 ($7.86) and traded as low as GBX 656 ($7.55). Instem shares last traded at GBX 675 ($7.77), with a volume of 9,585 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £156.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,424.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.
