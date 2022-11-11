Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.
Insulet Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Insulet by 22.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insulet by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $713,000.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
