Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$224.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$220.85.

Intact Financial stock traded down C$5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$193.84. The company had a trading volume of 188,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$199.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.05. The firm has a market cap of C$33.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

