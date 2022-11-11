Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

