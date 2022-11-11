Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,054 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

