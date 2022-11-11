Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$25.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$22.37 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.48.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

