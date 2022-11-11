International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $41,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 15.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMAQ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

