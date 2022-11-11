International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.81%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

