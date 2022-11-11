Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.70. 174,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,597. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.44.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.