Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €2.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €2.00 ($2.00) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 135,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,443. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

