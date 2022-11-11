Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Intuitive Surgical worth $161,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $259.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

