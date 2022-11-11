InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 1,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

IVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 146.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Stories

