Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 168,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,837. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

