Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 818,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 3,229,084 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 62.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 288.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

