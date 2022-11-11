Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.03 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

