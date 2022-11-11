Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,760. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

