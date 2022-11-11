Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 137,459 shares.The stock last traded at $161.56 and had previously closed at $160.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

