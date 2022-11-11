Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,705,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
