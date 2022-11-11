Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

