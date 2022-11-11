Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 11th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, AT, BIOC, BPY, CALA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 11th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

