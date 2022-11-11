Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 11th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, AT, BIOC, BPY, CALA)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 11th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

